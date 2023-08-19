JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) Cut to Underperform at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI downgraded shares of JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS – Free Report) from an in-line rating to an underperform rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has $15.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $16.00.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of JBG SMITH Properties from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th.

Shares of JBGS stock opened at $14.20 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a current ratio of 3.20. JBG SMITH Properties has a 52-week low of $13.37 and a 52-week high of $23.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.63 and a 200-day moving average of $15.67. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.80 and a beta of 1.00.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.34%. JBG SMITH Properties’s payout ratio is currently -360.00%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 74,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,407,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 58,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $877,000 after purchasing an additional 6,437 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 56,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,000 after purchasing an additional 5,341 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 28,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 5,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 339.8% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 13,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 10,781 shares in the last quarter. 92.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JBG SMITH owns, operates, invests in, and develops mixed-use properties in high growth and high barrier-to-entry submarkets in and around Washington, DC. Through an intense focus on placemaking, JBG SMITH cultivates vibrant, amenity-rich, walkable neighborhoods throughout the Washington, DC metropolitan area.

