Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Earns Strong-Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.
JAZZ has been the topic of several other reports. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $210.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 14th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $204.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $204.00 price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $203.00 to $201.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $226.00 price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, August 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $206.67.
In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Neena M. Patil sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.59, for a total transaction of $104,692.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,283,458.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Neena M. Patil sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.98, for a total value of $204,768.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,201,071.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Neena M. Patil sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.59, for a total transaction of $104,692.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,283,458.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,875 shares of company stock valued at $518,864 in the last ninety days. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,376 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 358 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Aviance Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,296 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,276,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 697 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,707 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.34% of the company’s stock.
Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, such as hematologic and solid tumors.
