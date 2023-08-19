Japan Steel Works (OTCMKTS:JPSWY) Shares Down 2.8%

The Japan Steel Works, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JPSWY – Get Free Report) shares dropped 2.8% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $10.07 and last traded at $10.07. Approximately 1 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 668 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.37.

Japan Steel Works Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.89. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.51 and a beta of 0.71.

About Japan Steel Works

(Get Free Report)

The Japan Steel Works, Ltd. engages in the provision of industrial machinery products, and material and engineering business in Japan and internationally. It operates through Industrial Machinery Products Business, and Material and Engineering Business segments. The Industrial Machinery Products Business segment offers plastic production and processing machinery, such as pelletizers, film and sheet manufacturing equipment, and twin-screw extruders; molding machines including plastic injection molding, magnesium injection molding, and blow molding machines; and other machinery consists of excimer laser annealing systems, defense equipment, railway products, hot press devices, vacuum laminators, and deposit systems, as well as after-sales services for plastics, mobility, high-performance batteries, electronic devices, and defense applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Japan Steel Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Japan Steel Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.