iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) Shares Purchased by Ascent Group LLC

Ascent Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 67.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,987 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 9,635 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $2,226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IYW. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the first quarter worth $30,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the first quarter worth $31,000. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth $36,000.

NYSEARCA IYW opened at $104.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.15. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $69.49 and a 52 week high of $114.17. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.39.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

