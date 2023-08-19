iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Shares Bought by Atria Investments Inc

Atria Investments Inc raised its holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 19.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 235,071 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,984 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $22,268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MBB. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in iShares MBS ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 468.0% in the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 585 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. 86.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:MBB traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $90.67. The stock had a trading volume of 1,048,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,141,793. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $92.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.74. iShares MBS ETF has a 1-year low of $88.00 and a 1-year high of $98.31.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were paid a $0.2759 dividend. This represents a $3.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 1st.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

