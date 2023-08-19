iShares Interest Rate Hedged Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGBH) Stock Price Down 0.3%

iShares Interest Rate Hedged Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGBH – Get Free Report) were down 0.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $23.63 and last traded at $23.65. Approximately 6,281 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 30,935 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.73.

iShares Interest Rate Hedged Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.51.

Get iShares Interest Rate Hedged Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 28.0% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 3,509 shares during the period. Laffer Tengler Investments increased its holdings in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 66.9% in the fourth quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 93,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,169,000 after buying an additional 37,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $3,617,000.

About iShares Interest Rate Hedged Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF

The iShares Interest Rate Hedged Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (IGBH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index that holds the iShares 10+ Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (IGLB) and uses derivatives to hedge out interest rate risk.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Interest Rate Hedged Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Interest Rate Hedged Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.