iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) is Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s 6th Largest Position

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lowered its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 428,331 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,712 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.7% of Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $42,679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGG. Key Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 8.2% during the first quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 5,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Benin Management CORP boosted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.4% during the first quarter. Benin Management CORP now owns 2,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 6,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, Beta Wealth Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Beta Wealth Group Inc. now owns 31,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,034,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA AGG traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $95.62. The stock had a trading volume of 6,154,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,141,450. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $97.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.30. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $93.20 and a 52-week high of $102.13.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

