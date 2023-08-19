iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lowered its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 8.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 233,036 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 22,641 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $22,535,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $16,283,216,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 133.1% during the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 354.9% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IJR traded up $0.50 on Friday, reaching $98.71. The stock had a trading volume of 3,534,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,966,521. The company has a 50-day moving average of $100.83 and a 200 day moving average of $98.45. The stock has a market cap of $68.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $86.40 and a 12-month high of $108.24.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

