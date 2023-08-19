iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Bought by Magnus Financial Group LLC

Magnus Financial Group LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 6.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,969 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,043,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IVV. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Laffer Tengler Investments purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of IVV stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $438.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,164,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,084,598. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $349.53 and a 12-month high of $461.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $339.39 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $446.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $422.96.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.