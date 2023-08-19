iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Position Lowered by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. reduced its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 106,902 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,067 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $43,945,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alesco Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC now owns 1,450,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,159,000 after purchasing an additional 18,317 shares in the last quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC now owns 48,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 49,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,983 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Alternatives Inc purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $220,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV traded up $0.08 on Friday, reaching $438.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,164,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,084,598. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $349.53 and a 52-week high of $461.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $446.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $422.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $339.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

