iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 785,811 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 1,334% from the previous session’s volume of 54,786 shares.The stock last traded at $106.22 and had previously closed at $106.12.

iShares Agency Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $106.80 and a 200-day moving average of $107.43.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Agency Bond ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AGZ. Laffer Tengler Investments purchased a new position in iShares Agency Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $582,000. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC purchased a new position in iShares Agency Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $1,312,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 87.8% during the 4th quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 5,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 2,530 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 130.3% during the 1st quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 17,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,880,000 after purchasing an additional 9,830 shares during the period. Finally, Montecito Bank & Trust increased its holdings in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 383.8% during the 1st quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 13,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,486,000 after purchasing an additional 10,893 shares during the period. 7.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares Agency Bond ETF Company Profile

THE ISHARES BARCLAYS AGENCY BOND FUND seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the agency sector of the U.S. government bond market as defined by the Barclays Capital U.S. Agency Index.

