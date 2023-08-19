iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) Raised to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning.

Separately, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of iRobot from $61.00 to $51.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 27th.

iRobot Trading Down 0.1 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

NASDAQ:IRBT opened at $36.97 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.71 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.51. iRobot has a 12 month low of $31.37 and a 12 month high of $59.65.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in iRobot by 0.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,677,011 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $211,635,000 after purchasing an additional 18,684 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in iRobot by 1.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,939,954 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $186,394,000 after buying an additional 52,357 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. increased its holdings in iRobot by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. now owns 1,501,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $72,248,000 after buying an additional 18,900 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in iRobot by 2.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,104,628 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,984,000 after buying an additional 28,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in iRobot by 446.4% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 833,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,702,000 after buying an additional 680,715 shares in the last quarter. 91.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About iRobot

iRobot Corporation designs, builds, and sells robots and home innovation products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, and internationally. The company offers floor care products, including Roomba floor vacuuming robots; Roomba accessories and consumables, such as the Clean Base Automatic Dirt Disposal, replacement dirt disposal bags for the Clean Base, filters, brushes, and batteries; Braava family of automatic floor mopping robots; and Braava accessories and consumables, which include cleaning solution, washable and disposable mopping pads, replacement tanks, and batteries, as well as subscription services.

