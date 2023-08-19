iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) Shares Sold by Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lowered its holdings in shares of iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT – Free Report) by 5.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,512 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 757 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in iRobot were worth $546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRBT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in iRobot by 10.2% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iRobot by 9.5% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,786 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $620,000 after buying an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of iRobot by 3.2% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iRobot by 54.6% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 13,739 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $871,000 after buying an additional 4,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of iRobot by 3.7% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 71,268 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,518,000 after buying an additional 2,548 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.68% of the company’s stock.

Get iRobot alerts:

iRobot Stock Performance

iRobot stock opened at $36.97 on Friday. iRobot Co. has a 1 year low of $31.37 and a 1 year high of $59.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $43.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.51.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on IRBT shares. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of iRobot from $61.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of iRobot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

View Our Latest Stock Report on iRobot

About iRobot

(Free Report)

iRobot Corporation designs, builds, and sells robots and home innovation products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, and internationally. The company offers floor care products, including Roomba floor vacuuming robots; Roomba accessories and consumables, such as the Clean Base Automatic Dirt Disposal, replacement dirt disposal bags for the Clean Base, filters, brushes, and batteries; Braava family of automatic floor mopping robots; and Braava accessories and consumables, which include cleaning solution, washable and disposable mopping pads, replacement tanks, and batteries, as well as subscription services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iRobot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iRobot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.