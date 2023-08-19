IP Group (LON:IPO) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $57.95

IP Group Plc (LON:IPO – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 57.95 ($0.74) and traded as high as GBX 60 ($0.76). IP Group shares last traded at GBX 58.40 ($0.74), with a volume of 726,316 shares.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 133 ($1.69) target price on shares of IP Group in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd.
IP Group Price Performance
IP Group Cuts Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of GBX 0.51 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.85%. IP Group’s payout ratio is -303.03%.
IP Group Company Profile
IP Group Plc is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, mature, mid venture, late venture, incubation, mezzanine in growth capital companies. It prefers to invest in energy, materials, healthcare, information technology, communication services, utilities, life sciences, deeptech, cleantech, chemicals, science and innovation companies.
