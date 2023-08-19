Invitoken Price Down 0.5% This Week (INVI)

Invitoken (INVI) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 19th. One Invitoken token can currently be purchased for about $1.31 or 0.00005007 BTC on exchanges. Invitoken has a total market cap of $4.51 billion and approximately $142,551.12 worth of Invitoken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Invitoken has traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001052 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000038 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000031 BTC.
Invitoken Profile
Invitoken launched on December 27th, 2012. Invitoken’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens. Invitoken’s official message board is medium.com/invitoken. Invitoken’s official Twitter account is @invitoken. The official website for Invitoken is www.invitree.io.
Buying and Selling Invitoken
