Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for WestRock (WRK)

WestRock (NYSE: WRK) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

8/17/2023 – WestRock is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

8/4/2023 – WestRock had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $33.00 to $36.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

8/4/2023 – WestRock had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $37.00 to $42.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/4/2023 – WestRock had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $29.00 to $34.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

7/18/2023 – WestRock had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $30.00 to $29.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

6/30/2023 – WestRock had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $42.00 to $37.00.

WestRock Stock Down 1.1 %

WestRock stock traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $32.11. 1,776,498 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,427,195. The company has a market cap of $8.23 billion, a PE ratio of -5.80 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.98. WestRock has a fifty-two week low of $26.84 and a fifty-two week high of $43.37.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.39. WestRock had a positive return on equity of 8.75% and a negative net margin of 6.82%. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that WestRock will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WestRock Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of WestRock

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 9th. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio is -19.86%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WestRock during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new stake in shares of WestRock during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of WestRock during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Cornerstone Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of WestRock by 75.0% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Management Inc. now owns 1,050 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of WestRock by 203.8% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,118 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.54% of the company’s stock.

WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in four segments, Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, Global Paper, and Distribution. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

