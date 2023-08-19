Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF (NASDAQ:PSCT) Trading 0.8% Higher

Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF (NASDAQ:PSCT – Get Free Report) shares traded up 0.8% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $44.97 and last traded at $44.78. 7,684 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 38% from the average session volume of 12,390 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.43.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF Price Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $47.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $315.70 million, a P/E ratio of 16.22 and a beta of 1.22.

Institutional Trading of Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PSCT. Ambassador Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period.

About Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Information Technology Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Information Technology Index (the Index). The Index consists of common stocks of the United States information technology companies.

