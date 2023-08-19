Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWJ) Stock Price Up 0.7%

Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWJ – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 0.7% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $38.58 and last traded at $38.49. Approximately 146,999 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 26% from the average daily volume of 198,184 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.22.

Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 1.32.

Get Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vicus Capital boosted its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 14,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,646,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. GTS Securities LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $777,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 221,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,112,000 after acquiring an additional 15,064 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 5,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 41.5% during the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 40,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,571,000 after acquiring an additional 11,814 shares in the last quarter.

About Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF

The Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (RWJ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue-Weighted index. The fund tracks an index of S&P SmallCap 600 Index stocks that are weighted by revenue. RWJ was launched on Feb 22, 2008 and is managed by Invesco.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.