Invesco Short Duration Bond ETF (ISDB) to Issue Dividend of $0.12 on August 25th

Invesco Short Duration Bond ETF (BATS:ISDB – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, August 18th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.1174 per share on Friday, August 25th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 21st.
Invesco Short Duration Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %
Shares of ISDB traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $24.69. 124 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.70 and a 200-day moving average of $24.85.
Invesco Short Duration Bond ETF Company Profile
