Invesco Short Duration Bond ETF (ISDB) to Issue Dividend of $0.12 on August 25th

Invesco Short Duration Bond ETF (BATS:ISDB – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, August 18th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.1174 per share on Friday, August 25th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 21st.

Invesco Short Duration Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of ISDB traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $24.69. 124 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.70 and a 200-day moving average of $24.85.

Get Invesco Short Duration Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco Short Duration Bond ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

The Invesco Short Duration Bond ETF (ISDB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. ISBD is an actively managed fund that holds various fixed income securities of any rating while maintaining a portfolio maturity and duration between one and three years. ISDB was launched on Dec 9, 2022 and is managed by Invesco.

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Short Duration Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Short Duration Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.