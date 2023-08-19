Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) is Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel’s 3rd Largest Position

Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel lessened its stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,461 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,784 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ makes up about 4.5% of Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $10,789,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 19.5% in the first quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 202 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Carlson Capital Management increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1.6% in the first quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 2,117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $679,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1.4% in the first quarter. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. now owns 2,471 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $793,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1.6% in the first quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY now owns 2,188 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $702,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Austin Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1.3% in the first quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,890 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $928,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QQQ stock traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $358.13. The stock had a trading volume of 61,191,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,629,116. Invesco QQQ has a 12-month low of $254.26 and a 12-month high of $387.98. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $370.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $340.37.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 21st were given a dividend of $0.504 per share. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 20th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

