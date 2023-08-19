Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Holdings Trimmed by Pittenger & Anderson Inc.

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. lowered its holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 10.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 168,581 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 18,732 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ makes up 2.8% of Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $54,103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of QQQ. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 156,045.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,491,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,580,806,000 after buying an additional 43,463,232 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 71.8% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,611,837 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,027,198,000 after purchasing an additional 3,181,477 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,815,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,477,628,000 after purchasing an additional 1,533,114 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its position in Invesco QQQ by 971.1% during the first quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 951,023 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,353,000 after buying an additional 862,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis bought a new position in Invesco QQQ during the fourth quarter valued at about $228,207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.17% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

Shares of QQQ traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $358.13. 61,191,389 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,629,116. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $370.69 and its 200-day moving average is $340.37. Invesco QQQ has a 52 week low of $254.26 and a 52 week high of $387.98.

Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 21st were paid a $0.504 dividend. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 20th.



PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

