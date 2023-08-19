Invesco Municipal Strategic Income ETF Declares Dividend of $0.17 (BATS:IMSI)

Invesco Municipal Strategic Income ETF (BATS:IMSI – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, August 18th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.1717 per share on Friday, August 25th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 21st.

Invesco Municipal Strategic Income ETF Price Performance

BATS IMSI traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $49.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.24.

Get Invesco Municipal Strategic Income ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco Municipal Strategic Income ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Invesco Municipal Strategic Income ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Municipal Strategic Income ETF (BATS:IMSI – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $315,000.

About Invesco Municipal Strategic Income ETF

The Invesco Municipal Strategic Income ETF (IMSI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that primarily invests in municipal securities exempt from federal income taxes. It will hold low- to medium-quality municipal securities between 50-65% of its portfolio while aiming for a dollar-weighted average portfolio duration of less than 7.5 years.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Municipal Strategic Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Municipal Strategic Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.