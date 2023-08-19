Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.
Separately, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $10.50 target price on shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital during the first quarter worth approximately $1,633,000. PL Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 184.5% during the first quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC now owns 385,494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,275,000 after acquiring an additional 250,000 shares in the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital during the first quarter worth approximately $139,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 113,062 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,440,000 after acquiring an additional 2,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 215,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,747,000 after acquiring an additional 12,447 shares in the last quarter. 48.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily focuses on investing in, financing, and managing mortgage-backed securities and other mortgage-related assets. It invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) and commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) that are guaranteed by a U.S.
