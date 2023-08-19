Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Shares Sold by Pittenger & Anderson Inc.

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. decreased its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 60 shares during the quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $12,390,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 7,291 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,863,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 47,797 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,211,000 after acquiring an additional 1,256 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,009,000. AMG National Trust Bank increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 1,333 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Star Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,947 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,351,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Craig H. Barratt sold 1,567 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.78, for a total value of $505,796.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 2,443 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total transaction of $793,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,359,175. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Craig H. Barratt sold 1,567 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.78, for a total value of $505,796.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 75,069 shares of company stock valued at $24,452,502. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ISRG traded down $4.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $285.95. The company had a trading volume of 2,983,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,973,403. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $325.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $289.03. The firm has a market cap of $100.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.30. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $180.07 and a 1-year high of $358.07.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 21.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. Analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.48 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $347.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. TheStreet upgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $323.00 to $368.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $300.00 to $370.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $343.10.

Intuitive Surgical Profile

(Free Report)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

