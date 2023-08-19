Intuitive Machines (NASDAQ:LUNR) PT Lowered to $12.00 at Roth Mkm

Intuitive Machines (NASDAQ:LUNR – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Roth Mkm from $20.00 to $12.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Roth Mkm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Intuitive Machines from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Benchmark reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Intuitive Machines in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Intuitive Machines in a report on Friday, May 19th. They set an overweight rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $13.25.

Shares of NASDAQ LUNR opened at $4.98 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.35. Intuitive Machines has a 1 year low of $4.85 and a 1 year high of $136.00.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LUNR. CPMG Inc bought a new position in Intuitive Machines during the first quarter valued at about $14,270,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Machines in the first quarter worth about $3,888,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Machines in the first quarter worth about $2,549,000. HGC Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Machines in the first quarter worth about $2,430,000. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Machines in the first quarter worth about $1,620,000. 23.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intuitive Machines, Inc designs, manufactures, and operates space products and services in the United States. Its space systems and space infrastructure enable scientific and human exploration and utilization of lunar resources to support sustainable human presence on the moon. The company offers µNova, a propulsive drone that hops across the lunar surface; lunar access services, such as lunar orbit delivery services; and lunar data network services.

