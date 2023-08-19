Internet Computer (ICP) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $19.57 Million

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 18th. Internet Computer has a total market cap of $1.54 billion and $19.57 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Internet Computer token can currently be purchased for approximately $3.49 or 0.00013457 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Internet Computer has traded down 13.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.75 or 0.00041432 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.57 or 0.00029185 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0517 or 0.00000199 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00004378 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0953 or 0.00000367 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00002686 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 23.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00005636 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0334 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000782 BTC.

Internet Computer Profile

Internet Computer uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 10th, 2021. Internet Computer’s total supply is 503,933,692 tokens and its circulating supply is 441,622,201 tokens. The official website for Internet Computer is internetcomputer.org. Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Internet Computer is forum.dfinity.org. The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Internet Computer Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Internet Computer (ICP) is a native token used to power the Internet Computer protocol. It is used to pay for transaction fees, access services, and reward developers and validators. The total supply of ICP tokens is fixed and is designed to remain deflationary. It was created by the DFINITY Foundation, a nonprofit based in Zurich, Switzerland, and led by Dominic Williams, Chief Scientist and Founder. The team also includes experts from the fields of blockchain, cryptography, distributed systems, and computer science. The Foundation is responsible for funding research and development, managing and administering the protocol, and providing support to the community.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Internet Computer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Internet Computer should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Internet Computer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

