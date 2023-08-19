International Bancshares (NASDAQ:IBOC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of International Bancshares (NASDAQ:IBOC – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.

International Bancshares Stock Performance

International Bancshares stock traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $45.16. 835,080 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 196,594. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. International Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $39.10 and a fifty-two week high of $53.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 0.98.

Get International Bancshares alerts:

Institutional Trading of International Bancshares

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IBOC. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in International Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,038,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of International Bancshares by 9.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,303,161 shares of the bank’s stock worth $139,427,000 after acquiring an additional 284,432 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of International Bancshares by 12,079.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 282,573 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,100,000 after acquiring an additional 280,253 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of International Bancshares by 12.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,566,311 shares of the bank’s stock worth $108,324,000 after acquiring an additional 279,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of International Bancshares by 330.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 339,748 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,548,000 after acquiring an additional 260,791 shares during the last quarter. 64.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About International Bancshares

International Bancshares Corporation, a financial holding company, provides commercial and retail banking services in Texas and the State of Oklahoma. It accepts checking and saving deposits; and offers commercial, real estate, personal, home improvement, automobile, and other installment and term loans.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for International Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.