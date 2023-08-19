Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Inter Parfums from $170.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $187.00 target price on shares of Inter Parfums in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Inter Parfums currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $159.25.

Inter Parfums stock traded up $1.88 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $130.94. 68,697 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 116,777. Inter Parfums has a 52-week low of $72.47 and a 52-week high of $161.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $137.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $136.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $309.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $309.00 million. Inter Parfums had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 19.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Inter Parfums will post 4.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Veronique Gabai-Pinsky sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.73, for a total value of $139,730.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 43.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IPAR. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in Inter Parfums during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in Inter Parfums by 119.4% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new stake in Inter Parfums during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Inter Parfums by 370.6% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 673 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Inter Parfums by 137.4% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.52% of the company’s stock.

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. The company offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade, Lanvin, Moncler, Montblanc, Rochas, S.T.

