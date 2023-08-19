Intellicheck (NYSE:IDN) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Intellicheck (NYSE:IDN – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Separately, HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Intellicheck from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th.
Intellicheck (NYSE:IDN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. Intellicheck had a negative net margin of 19.27% and a negative return on equity of 18.77%. The company had revenue of $4.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 million. Analysts anticipate that Intellicheck will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Intellicheck by 8.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 4,560 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Intellicheck by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 59,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Intellicheck by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC now owns 132,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intellicheck during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intellicheck during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.80% of the company’s stock.
Intellicheck, Inc, a technology company, develops, integrates, and markets threat identification and identity authentication solutions for bank and retail fraud prevention, law enforcement threat identification, and mobile and handheld access control and security systems primarily in the United States.
