Insider Selling: The Real Good Food Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGF) Major Shareholder Sells 28,495 Shares of Stock

The Real Good Food Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGF – Get Free Report) major shareholder Strand Equity Partners Iii, Ll sold 28,495 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.26, for a total value of $121,388.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,877.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Strand Equity Partners Iii, Ll also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 16th, Strand Equity Partners Iii, Ll sold 19,838 shares of Real Good Food stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.26, for a total value of $84,509.88.

On Thursday, August 10th, Strand Equity Partners Iii, Ll sold 1,922 shares of Real Good Food stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.25, for a total value of $8,168.50.

On Tuesday, August 8th, Strand Equity Partners Iii, Ll sold 6,205 shares of Real Good Food stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.28, for a total value of $26,557.40.

On Wednesday, August 2nd, Strand Equity Partners Iii, Ll sold 900 shares of Real Good Food stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.26, for a total value of $3,834.00.

On Monday, July 31st, Strand Equity Partners Iii, Ll sold 14,281 shares of Real Good Food stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.29, for a total value of $61,265.49.

On Thursday, July 27th, Strand Equity Partners Iii, Ll sold 6,194 shares of Real Good Food stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.28, for a total value of $26,510.32.

On Monday, July 24th, Strand Equity Partners Iii, Ll sold 400 shares of Real Good Food stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.26, for a total value of $1,704.00.

On Friday, July 21st, Strand Equity Partners Iii, Ll sold 8,102 shares of Real Good Food stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.26, for a total value of $34,514.52.

On Wednesday, July 19th, Strand Equity Partners Iii, Ll sold 5,367 shares of Real Good Food stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.28, for a total value of $22,970.76.

On Monday, July 17th, Strand Equity Partners Iii, Ll sold 7,105 shares of Real Good Food stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.26, for a total value of $30,267.30.

Real Good Food Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RGF traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.25. The company had a trading volume of 80,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,681. The stock has a market cap of $109.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 0.34. The Real Good Food Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.11 and a 12 month high of $7.93. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.11.

Institutional Trading of Real Good Food

About Real Good Food

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RGF. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Real Good Food by 70.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,882 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Real Good Food during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Real Good Food by 304.3% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 7,742 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Real Good Food during the 1st quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Man Group plc bought a new stake in Real Good Food during the 4th quarter valued at $73,000. Institutional investors own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

The Real Good Food Company, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a health and wellness focused frozen food company in the United States. The company develops, manufactures, and markets foods designed to be high in protein, low in sugar, and made from gluten- and grain-free ingredients. It offers comfort foods, such as bacon wrapped stuffed chicken, chicken enchiladas, grain-free cheesy bread breakfast sandwiches, and various entrée bowls under the Realgood Foods Co brand name, as well as sells private-label products.

