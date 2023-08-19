Insider Selling: Sprott Focus Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUND) Portfolio Manager Sells 1,789 Shares of Stock

Sprott Focus Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUND – Get Free Report) Portfolio Manager W Whitney George sold 1,789 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.02, for a total value of $14,347.78. Following the transaction, the portfolio manager now directly owns 329,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,645,477.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

W Whitney George also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 10th, W Whitney George sold 3,111 shares of Sprott Focus Trust stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.15, for a total value of $25,354.65.

Sprott Focus Trust Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Sprott Focus Trust stock opened at $8.00 on Friday. Sprott Focus Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.75 and a twelve month high of $8.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.10.

Sprott Focus Trust Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Sprott Focus Trust

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 12th were issued a $0.1217 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 9th. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.09%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FUND. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Sprott Focus Trust in the third quarter valued at about $652,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its stake in Sprott Focus Trust by 28.2% in the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 364,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,953,000 after acquiring an additional 80,332 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Sprott Focus Trust by 16.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 360,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,272,000 after purchasing an additional 51,227 shares in the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Sprott Focus Trust by 9.6% during the second quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 550,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,379,000 after purchasing an additional 48,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sprott Focus Trust during the 4th quarter worth $328,000. 12.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sprott Focus Trust

Sprott Focus Trust, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Sprott Asset Management, LP. The fund is co-managed by Sprott Asset Management USA Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

