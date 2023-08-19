Insider Selling: Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) EVP Sells 1,539 Shares of Stock

Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK – Get Free Report) EVP Kevin M. Klemz sold 1,539 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.11, for a total value of $30,949.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $780,207.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Silk Road Medical Stock Up 2.4 %

NASDAQ SILK opened at $21.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $825.20 million, a PE ratio of -15.07 and a beta of 1.14. Silk Road Medical, Inc has a one year low of $19.42 and a one year high of $58.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 9.69 and a quick ratio of 8.90.

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $45.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.32 million. Silk Road Medical had a negative return on equity of 40.05% and a negative net margin of 32.83%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Silk Road Medical, Inc will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Silk Road Medical from $46.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Silk Road Medical from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Silk Road Medical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on Silk Road Medical from $27.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Silk Road Medical from $48.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.44.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SILK. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Silk Road Medical by 91.0% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its position in Silk Road Medical by 535.1% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 824 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Silk Road Medical by 41.3% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Silk Road Medical by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in Silk Road Medical by 167.8% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 4,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 2,685 shares during the last quarter.

About Silk Road Medical

Silk Road Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company offers various products for the treatment of carotid artery disease called transcarotid artery revascularization. Its products include ENROUTE Transcarotid Neuroprotection System that is used to directly access the common carotid artery and initiate temporary blood flow reversal; ENROUTE Transcarotid Stent System, a self-expanding, self-tapering stent; ENHANCE Transcarotid Peripheral Access Kit for use in gaining initial access to the common carotid artery; ENROUTE 0.014 Guidewire for navigating and crossing the target lesion for delivery of interventional devices; and ENROUTE Enflate Transcarotid RX Balloon Dilation Catheter, a specialty balloon for the TCAR procedure.

Featured Articles

