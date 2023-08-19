Insider Selling: QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS) CFO Sells 76,648 Shares of Stock

QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QSGet Free Report) CFO Kevin Hettrich sold 76,648 shares of QuantumScape stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.84, for a total value of $524,272.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 604,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,132,755.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Kevin Hettrich also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Wednesday, July 5th, Kevin Hettrich sold 34,607 shares of QuantumScape stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total value of $294,159.50.
  • On Tuesday, June 13th, Kevin Hettrich sold 75,820 shares of QuantumScape stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.32, for a total transaction of $555,002.40.

QuantumScape Stock Performance

Shares of QS stock opened at $6.82 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.64 and a 200-day moving average of $8.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 19.25 and a quick ratio of 19.25. QuantumScape Co. has a 12-month low of $5.11 and a 12-month high of $13.86.

QuantumScape (NYSE:QSGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.04). During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.22) EPS. On average, analysts predict that QuantumScape Co. will post -0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GTS Securities LLC acquired a new position in QuantumScape during the second quarter worth $1,880,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in QuantumScape by 16.1% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 130,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 18,107 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in QuantumScape by 3.9% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 133,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 4,949 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in QuantumScape by 2.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 172,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,376,000 after purchasing an additional 4,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in QuantumScape by 8.7% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 161,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,291,000 after purchasing an additional 12,971 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of QuantumScape from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. TD Cowen downgraded shares of QuantumScape from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $14.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of QuantumScape from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of QuantumScape from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of QuantumScape from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $2.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $6.17.

About QuantumScape

QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. QuantumScape Corporation was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

