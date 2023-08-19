Insider Selling: Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN) SVP Sells 8,741 Shares of Stock

Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN – Get Free Report) SVP Jeffrey Thomas Perez sold 8,741 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.55, for a total value of $13,548.55. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 448,916 shares in the company, valued at $695,819.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Jeffrey Thomas Perez also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 10th, Jeffrey Thomas Perez sold 8,956 shares of Precigen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.21, for a total value of $10,836.76.

On Thursday, August 3rd, Jeffrey Thomas Perez sold 8,789 shares of Precigen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.20, for a total value of $10,546.80.

Precigen Price Performance

Shares of PGEN traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.61. 2,576,757 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,771,142. Precigen, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.81 and a twelve month high of $2.90. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.16.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PGEN shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Precigen in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Precigen in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Precigen to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Precigen by 8.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,366,644 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,922,000 after purchasing an additional 784,760 shares during the period. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT increased its holdings in shares of Precigen by 23.9% during the first quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 3,569,266 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,783,000 after purchasing an additional 689,654 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Precigen by 9.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,876,190 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,308,000 after purchasing an additional 238,524 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Precigen by 16.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,592,483 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,981,000 after acquiring an additional 374,253 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Precigen by 1,291.4% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,434,605 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,701,000 after acquiring an additional 2,259,629 shares during the period. 61.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Precigen Company Profile

Precigen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the research and development of synthetic biology technologies. It operates through the following segments: Biopharmaceuticals, Exemplar, and Trans Ova. The Biopharmaceuticals segment is involved in advancing the next generation of gene and cell therapies using precision technology to target urgent and intractable diseases in immuno-oncology, autoimmune disorders, and infectious diseases.

Further Reading

