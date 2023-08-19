Insider Selling: Navitas Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:NVTS) CFO Sells 34,245 Shares of Stock

Navitas Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:NVTS – Get Free Report) CFO Ron Shelton sold 34,245 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.81, for a total transaction of $267,453.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 420,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,282,597.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NVTS stock traded up $0.14 on Friday, reaching $7.92. 1,981,506 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,960,365. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of -7.76 and a beta of 2.37. Navitas Semiconductor Co. has a one year low of $3.11 and a one year high of $11.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.74.

Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.01. Navitas Semiconductor had a negative return on equity of 21.11% and a negative net margin of 294.91%. The business had revenue of $13.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.34 million. On average, research analysts expect that Navitas Semiconductor Co. will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NVTS. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Navitas Semiconductor from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Navitas Semiconductor from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Navitas Semiconductor from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet cut Navitas Semiconductor from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Navitas Semiconductor from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NVTS. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Navitas Semiconductor by 374.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,993,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,706,000 after buying an additional 5,518,894 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Navitas Semiconductor by 111.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,337,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,255,000 after purchasing an additional 2,808,415 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Navitas Semiconductor by 47.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,034,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,919,000 after acquiring an additional 653,223 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Navitas Semiconductor by 116.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,944,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Navitas Semiconductor by 43.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,859,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,021,000 after purchasing an additional 562,582 shares during the last quarter. 22.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops, and markets gallium nitride power integrated circuits, silicon carbide, associated high-speed silicon system controllers, and digital isolators used in power conversion and charging. The company's products are used in mobile, consumer, data center, solar, electric vehicle, industrial motor drive, smart grid, and transportation applications.

