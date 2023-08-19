Insider Selling: Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) CEO Sells 1,135 Shares of Stock

Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Free Report) CEO Gregory B. Maffei sold 1,135 shares of Liberty Broadband stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.02, for a total value of $104,442.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,119,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,982,434.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Liberty Broadband Price Performance

Liberty Broadband stock traded down $1.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $89.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 448,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 806,929. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 52 week low of $68.67 and a 52 week high of $114.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $83.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.39. The stock has a market cap of $13.10 billion, a PE ratio of 16.32 and a beta of 1.14.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LBRDK shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Liberty Broadband from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on Liberty Broadband in a report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Pivotal Research dropped their target price on Liberty Broadband from $138.00 to $129.00 in a report on Monday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Liberty Broadband presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.20.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LBRDK. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 1,878.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,722,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,613,000 after purchasing an additional 2,584,509 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband in the fourth quarter worth approximately $114,084,000. Dorsal Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 108.3% in the fourth quarter. Dorsal Capital Management LLC now owns 2,500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,675,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300,000 shares during the period. Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 43.7% in the second quarter. Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. now owns 3,286,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,270,000 after acquiring an additional 999,886 shares during the period. Finally, Kepos Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband in the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,678,000. Institutional investors own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

About Liberty Broadband

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. The company's GCI Holdings segment provides data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, educational, and medical institutions in Alaska under the GCI brand.

