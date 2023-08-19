Insider Selling: Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH) Chairman Sells $144,612.00 in Stock

Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH – Get Free Report) Chairman Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 6,695 shares of Legacy Housing stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.60, for a total value of $144,612.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,208,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,098,804.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Curtis Drew Hodgson also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, August 16th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 8,573 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.53, for a total value of $184,576.69.
- On Thursday, August 10th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 6,536 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.58, for a total value of $147,582.88.
- On Monday, August 7th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 7,817 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.68, for a total value of $177,289.56.
- On Monday, July 24th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 10,052 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total value of $236,222.00.
- On Monday, July 17th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 17,400 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.84, for a total value of $414,816.00.
- On Monday, July 10th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 17,400 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.56, for a total value of $392,544.00.
- On Monday, July 3rd, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 17,400 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.92, for a total value of $398,808.00.
- On Wednesday, June 28th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 17,400 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.68, for a total value of $394,632.00.
- On Wednesday, June 21st, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 17,000 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.04, for a total value of $374,680.00.
- On Friday, June 16th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 7,275 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.05, for a total value of $153,138.75.
Legacy Housing Trading Up 1.0 %
NASDAQ LEGH opened at $21.22 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.64. Legacy Housing Co. has a 12 month low of $15.92 and a 12 month high of $25.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $517.56 million, a PE ratio of 8.01 and a beta of 0.85.
Legacy Housing Corporation builds, sells, and finances manufactured homes and tiny houses primarily in the southern United States. The company manufactures and provides for the transport of mobile homes; and provides wholesale financing to dealers and mobile home parks, as well as retail financing to consumers.
