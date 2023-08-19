Insider Selling: Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH) Chairman Sells $144,612.00 in Stock

Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH – Get Free Report) Chairman Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 6,695 shares of Legacy Housing stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.60, for a total value of $144,612.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,208,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,098,804.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Curtis Drew Hodgson also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Legacy Housing alerts:

On Wednesday, August 16th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 8,573 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.53, for a total value of $184,576.69.

On Thursday, August 10th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 6,536 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.58, for a total value of $147,582.88.

On Monday, August 7th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 7,817 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.68, for a total value of $177,289.56.

On Monday, July 24th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 10,052 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total value of $236,222.00.

On Monday, July 17th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 17,400 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.84, for a total value of $414,816.00.

On Monday, July 10th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 17,400 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.56, for a total value of $392,544.00.

On Monday, July 3rd, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 17,400 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.92, for a total value of $398,808.00.

On Wednesday, June 28th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 17,400 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.68, for a total value of $394,632.00.

On Wednesday, June 21st, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 17,000 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.04, for a total value of $374,680.00.

On Friday, June 16th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 7,275 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.05, for a total value of $153,138.75.

Legacy Housing Trading Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ LEGH opened at $21.22 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.64. Legacy Housing Co. has a 12 month low of $15.92 and a 12 month high of $25.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $517.56 million, a PE ratio of 8.01 and a beta of 0.85.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Legacy Housing

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Voss Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Legacy Housing by 129.3% in the first quarter. Voss Capital LLC now owns 688,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,662,000 after purchasing an additional 388,000 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Legacy Housing by 134.9% in the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 429,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,136,000 after acquiring an additional 246,398 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Legacy Housing by 42.8% in the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 477,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,875,000 after buying an additional 143,313 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Legacy Housing by 221.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 122,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,598,000 after buying an additional 84,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Legacy Housing during the first quarter valued at about $1,733,000. 25.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

Legacy Housing Corporation builds, sells, and finances manufactured homes and tiny houses primarily in the southern United States. The company manufactures and provides for the transport of mobile homes; and provides wholesale financing to dealers and mobile home parks, as well as retail financing to consumers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Legacy Housing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legacy Housing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.