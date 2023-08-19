Insider Selling: Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) SVP Sells 1,869 Shares of Stock

Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Free Report) SVP Glenn O’rourke sold 1,869 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.07, for a total value of $162,733.83. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $226,120.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Lattice Semiconductor Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of LSCC stock opened at $87.48 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $90.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $12.06 billion, a PE ratio of 59.92 and a beta of 1.27. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a 12-month low of $44.53 and a 12-month high of $98.18.

Get Lattice Semiconductor alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on LSCC shares. Raymond James started coverage on Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Susquehanna increased their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Benchmark increased their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Lattice Semiconductor to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $71.00 to $82.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lattice Semiconductor

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor during the second quarter worth approximately $402,000. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 3.3% in the second quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 20,452 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,965,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the period. Vestcor Inc bought a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the second quarter valued at approximately $303,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the second quarter valued at approximately $225,000. 98.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lattice Semiconductor Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Certus and ECP, Mach, iCE40, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lattice Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lattice Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.