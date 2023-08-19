Insider Selling: Greene County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GCBC) CEO Sells $19,170.90 in Stock

Greene County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GCBC – Get Free Report) CEO Donald E. Gibson sold 537 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.70, for a total transaction of $19,170.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 125,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,466,070. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Greene County Bancorp Trading Down 4.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GCBC opened at $32.30 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.77. Greene County Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.50 and a 52 week high of $39.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $550.07 million, a P/E ratio of 17.80 and a beta of 0.30.

Get Greene County Bancorp alerts:

Greene County Bancorp (NASDAQ:GCBC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter. Greene County Bancorp had a net margin of 31.81% and a return on equity of 18.24%. The business had revenue of $17.33 million for the quarter.

Greene County Bancorp Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 11th. This is a positive change from Greene County Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Greene County Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.63%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Greene County Bancorp in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

View Our Latest Analysis on GCBC

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GCBC. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Greene County Bancorp by 120.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 746,272 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,925,000 after acquiring an additional 407,447 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Greene County Bancorp by 88.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 334,709 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,591,000 after buying an additional 157,451 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Greene County Bancorp by 107.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 134,182 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,043,000 after buying an additional 69,547 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Greene County Bancorp by 100.0% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 108,918 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,470,000 after buying an additional 54,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Greene County Bancorp by 102.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 91,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,073,000 after buying an additional 46,227 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.72% of the company’s stock.

About Greene County Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Greene County Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for The Bank of Greene County that provides various financial services in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, NOW accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, non-interest bearing checking accounts, and individual retirement accounts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Greene County Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greene County Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.