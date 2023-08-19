Insider Selling: Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) VP Sells $22,383.36 in Stock

Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Get Free Report) VP Andrew C. Petrik sold 536 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.76, for a total value of $22,383.36. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,059,242.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Ciena Trading Up 0.7 %

CIEN opened at $41.26 on Friday. Ciena Co. has a 52 week low of $38.33 and a 52 week high of $55.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.97. The firm has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.13. Ciena had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 5.02%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Ciena Co. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Future Fund LLC boosted its position in shares of Ciena by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Future Fund LLC now owns 6,152 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,136,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Ciena by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 36,296 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,227,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC increased its holdings in Ciena by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 26,400 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,387,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Ciena by 3.1% in the second quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,252 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Ciena by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 28,651 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. 91.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CIEN shares. Northland Securities reduced their target price on Ciena from $45.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Ciena from $67.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Barclays cut their price target on Ciena from $74.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Bank of America cut their price target on Ciena from $62.00 to $59.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Ciena in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.63.

About Ciena

Ciena Corporation provides hardware and software services for delivery of video, data, and voice traffic metro, aggregation, and access communications network worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers convergence of coherent optical transport, open optical networking, IP routing, and switching services.

