Insider Selling: Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) VP Sells $22,383.36 in Stock

Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Get Free Report) VP Andrew C. Petrik sold 536 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.76, for a total value of $22,383.36. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,059,242.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Ciena Trading Up 0.7 %
CIEN opened at $41.26 on Friday. Ciena Co. has a 52 week low of $38.33 and a 52 week high of $55.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.97. The firm has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.
Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.13. Ciena had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 5.02%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Ciena Co. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of equities analysts have commented on CIEN shares. Northland Securities reduced their target price on Ciena from $45.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Ciena from $67.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Barclays cut their price target on Ciena from $74.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Bank of America cut their price target on Ciena from $62.00 to $59.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Ciena in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.63.
Ciena
Ciena Corporation provides hardware and software services for delivery of video, data, and voice traffic metro, aggregation, and access communications network worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers convergence of coherent optical transport, open optical networking, IP routing, and switching services.
