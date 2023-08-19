Insider Buying: Matterport, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR) Director Purchases 50,000 Shares of Stock

Matterport, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR – Get Free Report) Director Peter Hebert acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.50 per share, with a total value of $125,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 279,793 shares in the company, valued at $699,482.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Matterport Price Performance

Matterport stock opened at $2.48 on Friday. Matterport, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.20 and a 1-year high of $5.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.11 and its 200 day moving average is $2.96.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on MTTR shares. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Matterport in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Matterport from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Matterport from $3.00 to $3.50 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th.

Institutional Trading of Matterport

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Matterport by 202.5% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 8,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 5,604 shares during the period. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Matterport in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. TFC Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in Matterport in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Matterport in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Matterport in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. 26.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Matterport Company Profile

Matterport, Inc, a spatial data company, focuses on digitization and datafication of the built world. The company offers Matterport Capture Services, a fully managed solution for enterprise subscribers; Smartphone Capture, a smartphone capture solution for both iOS and Android; Matterport Pro3, a 3D camera that scans properties; Matterport Pro2, a 3D camera that captures spaces; and 360 Cameras.

