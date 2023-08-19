Insider Buying: GWA Group Limited (ASX:GWA) Insider Purchases A$62,490.00 in Stock

GWA Group Limited (ASX:GWA – Get Free Report) insider Darryl McDonough bought 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$2.08 ($1.35) per share, with a total value of A$62,490.00 ($40,577.92).

GWA Group Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.27, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.94.

GWA Group Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a Final dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 4th. Investors of record on Monday, September 4th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. GWA Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.71%.

About GWA Group

GWA Group Limited researches, designs, manufactures, imports, and markets building fixtures and fittings to residential and commercial premises in Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. It offers vitreous China toilet suites, basins, plastic cisterns, taps and showers, baths, kitchen sinks, laundry tubs, smart products, and bathroom accessories, as well as domestic water control valves under the Caroma, Methven, Dorf, and CLARK brands.

