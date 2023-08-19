Innodata (NASDAQ:INOD) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Innodata (NASDAQ:INOD – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Innodata Stock Performance

Shares of Innodata stock traded up $0.53 during trading on Thursday, hitting $13.59. 349,202 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 523,467. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.21. Innodata has a 52-week low of $2.78 and a 52-week high of $14.94. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $384.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.30 and a beta of 2.03.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Nauman Sabeeh Toor sold 45,751 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total value of $457,967.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,190,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,916,574.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Nauman Sabeeh Toor sold 45,751 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total value of $457,967.51. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,190,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,916,574.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Ashok Mishra sold 141,859 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.26, for a total transaction of $1,597,332.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 326,404 shares of company stock valued at $3,704,454. Company insiders own 18.24% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Innodata

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Innodata by 261.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,678,634 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,019,000 after buying an additional 1,213,758 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Innodata by 392.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 434,710 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,925,000 after acquiring an additional 346,404 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Innodata by 120.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 472,006 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,348,000 after acquiring an additional 257,686 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Innodata by 450.2% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 215,482 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,441,000 after acquiring an additional 176,318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Innodata in the second quarter valued at $1,573,000. 26.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Innodata Inc operates as a global data engineering company in the United States, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Digital Data Solutions (DDS), Synodex, and Agility. The DDS segment engages in the provision of AI data preparation services; collecting or creating training data; annotating training data; and training AI algorithms for its customers, as well as AI model deployment and integration services.

