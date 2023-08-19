Innodata (NASDAQ:INOD) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Innodata (NASDAQ:INOD – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the technology company’s stock.
Innodata Stock Performance
Shares of Innodata stock traded up $0.53 during trading on Thursday, hitting $13.59. 349,202 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 523,467. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.21. Innodata has a 52-week low of $2.78 and a 52-week high of $14.94. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $384.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.30 and a beta of 2.03.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, Director Nauman Sabeeh Toor sold 45,751 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total value of $457,967.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,190,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,916,574.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Nauman Sabeeh Toor sold 45,751 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total value of $457,967.51. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,190,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,916,574.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Ashok Mishra sold 141,859 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.26, for a total transaction of $1,597,332.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 326,404 shares of company stock valued at $3,704,454. Company insiders own 18.24% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Innodata
Innodata Inc operates as a global data engineering company in the United States, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Digital Data Solutions (DDS), Synodex, and Agility. The DDS segment engages in the provision of AI data preparation services; collecting or creating training data; annotating training data; and training AI algorithms for its customers, as well as AI model deployment and integration services.
Featured Stories
