Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT – Get Free Report) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut Ingevity from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $71.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Loop Capital raised Ingevity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $64.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Ingevity from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Ingevity from $66.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.33.

Shares of NGVT opened at $51.65 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Ingevity has a 12 month low of $46.52 and a 12 month high of $90.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $56.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.64.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.41. The company had revenue of $481.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $486.43 million. Ingevity had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 27.94%. Ingevity’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.73 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Ingevity will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NGVT. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Ingevity in the second quarter worth $29,000. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of Ingevity by 12,500.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Ingevity by 26,850.0% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Ingevity by 70.8% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 603 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Ingevity by 62.9% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 694 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. 95.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and activated carbon materials in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. It operates through two segments, Performance Materials and Performance Chemicals. The Performance Materials segment engineers, manufactures, and sells hardwood-based and chemically activated carbon products primarily for use in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, motorcycles, trucks, and boats.

