Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Free Report) in a report released on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on IR. Evercore ISI upgraded Ingersoll Rand from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $67.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.36.

Get Ingersoll Rand alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Ingersoll Rand

Ingersoll Rand Trading Up 0.6 %

Ingersoll Rand stock traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $66.49. The stock had a trading volume of 3,796,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,240,121. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.09. Ingersoll Rand has a one year low of $42.20 and a one year high of $68.92. The stock has a market cap of $26.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 11.20%. On average, equities analysts predict that Ingersoll Rand will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Ingersoll Rand

In other Ingersoll Rand news, insider Vicente Reynal sold 27,169 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $1,765,985.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 73,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,802,005. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Ingersoll Rand news, insider Vicente Reynal sold 27,169 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $1,765,985.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 73,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,802,005. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gary E. Gillespie sold 27,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.73, for a total transaction of $1,669,285.51. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 42,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,564,870.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,659 shares of company stock valued at $3,685,458 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Ingersoll Rand

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. bought a new position in Ingersoll Rand in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the 1st quarter worth about $839,549,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Ingersoll Rand by 1,566.7% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 87.0% during the second quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Ingersoll Rand in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. 94.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ingersoll Rand

(Get Free Report)

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle, and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ingersoll Rand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingersoll Rand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.