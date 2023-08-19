InfuSystem Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU) Director Sells $54,100.00 in Stock

InfuSystem Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU – Get Free Report) Director R. Rimmy Malhotra sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.82, for a total transaction of $54,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 185,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,006,201.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

On Friday, August 18th, R. Rimmy Malhotra sold 19,856 shares of InfuSystem stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.66, for a total transaction of $211,664.96.

On Wednesday, August 16th, R. Rimmy Malhotra sold 10,000 shares of InfuSystem stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.73, for a total transaction of $107,300.00.

On Thursday, June 8th, R. Rimmy Malhotra sold 20,000 shares of InfuSystem stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.70, for a total transaction of $174,000.00.

On Tuesday, June 6th, R. Rimmy Malhotra sold 5,000 shares of InfuSystem stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.04, for a total transaction of $45,200.00.

InfuSystem stock opened at $10.67 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. InfuSystem Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.10 and a fifty-two week high of $11.44. The company has a market capitalization of $224.71 million, a P/E ratio of 354.00 and a beta of 1.26.

InfuSystem ( NYSEAMERICAN:INFU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. InfuSystem had a net margin of 0.56% and a return on equity of 1.36%. The firm had revenue of $31.74 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in InfuSystem by 597.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,029,364 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $9,913,000 after buying an additional 881,856 shares during the period. Meros Investment Management LP grew its holdings in InfuSystem by 7.1% in the second quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 885,945 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $8,532,000 after purchasing an additional 58,904 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in InfuSystem by 18.6% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 859,679 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $8,425,000 after purchasing an additional 135,076 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in InfuSystem by 8.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 859,052 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $8,418,000 after purchasing an additional 68,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in InfuSystem by 16.0% in the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 785,245 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $6,086,000 after purchasing an additional 108,454 shares during the last quarter. 59.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of InfuSystem in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

InfuSystem Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides infusion pumps, and related products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Integrated Therapy Services (ITS) and Durable Medical Equipment Services (DME Services). It supplies electronic ambulatory infusion pumps and associated disposable supply kits to oncology, infusion, and hospital outpatient chemotherapy clinics for the treatment of various cancers, including colorectal cancer, pain management, and other disease states.

