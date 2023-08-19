Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) Insider Thomas Tu Sells 24,926 Shares

Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Free Report) insider Thomas Tu sold 24,926 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.11, for a total transaction of $1,647,857.86. Following the sale, the insider now owns 347,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,006,081.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Inari Medical Stock Performance
NASDAQ:NARI opened at $64.26 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -214.19 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $59.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.86. Inari Medical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.59 and a 52 week high of $83.84.
Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $119.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.67 million. Inari Medical had a negative net margin of 3.66% and a negative return on equity of 3.80%. Inari Medical’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.19) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Inari Medical, Inc. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Inari Medical
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Inari Medical from $92.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $83.00 price target on shares of Inari Medical in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Inari Medical from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Inari Medical from $105.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Inari Medical in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $79.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Inari Medical currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.22.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Inari Medical
Inari Medical Company Profile
Inari Medical, Inc builds minimally invasive, novel, and catheter-based mechanical thrombectomy systems for the specific disease states in the United States. The company provides ClotTriever, which is designed to core, capture, and remove large clots from large vessels for treatment of deep vein thrombosis and peripheral thrombus; and FlowTriever, a large bore catheter-based aspiration and mechanical thrombectomy system to remove large clots from large vessels in the peripheral vasculature for treating pulmonary embolism and other complex venous thromboembolism cases.
