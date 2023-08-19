Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) Major Shareholder Sylebra Capital Ltd Acquires 190,569 Shares

Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI – Get Free Report) major shareholder Sylebra Capital Ltd purchased 190,569 shares of Impinj stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $60.02 per share, with a total value of $11,437,951.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,591,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $215,546,704.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Sylebra Capital Ltd also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 14th, Sylebra Capital Ltd purchased 63,672 shares of Impinj stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $60.51 per share, with a total value of $3,852,792.72.

On Friday, August 11th, Sylebra Capital Ltd purchased 263,740 shares of Impinj stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $58.26 per share, with a total value of $15,365,492.40.

Impinj Price Performance

PI stock opened at $57.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 5.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.64. Impinj, Inc. has a one year low of $55.01 and a one year high of $144.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $81.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.37.

Institutional Trading of Impinj

Impinj ( NASDAQ:PI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $85.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.43 million. Impinj had a negative net margin of 4.65% and a negative return on equity of 23.30%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Impinj, Inc. will post -1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Impinj during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Impinj during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Impinj during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Impinj during the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Impinj by 671.4% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Impinj in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Impinj from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Lake Street Capital cut their price objective on Impinj from $130.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. BWS Financial began coverage on Impinj in a research report on Monday, June 26th. They set a “sell” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Impinj from $145.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Impinj currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.00.

About Impinj

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its platform, which comprises multiple product families, wirelessly connects individual items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company's platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

