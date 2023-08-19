Immunocore Holdings plc (NASDAQ:IMCR) Stake Lessened by Pier Capital LLC

Pier Capital LLC lowered its holdings in Immunocore Holdings plc (NASDAQ:IMCR – Free Report) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,544 shares of the company’s stock after selling 189 shares during the period. Pier Capital LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Immunocore worth $3,389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Immunocore by 3.1% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Immunocore by 45.7% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 886 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its position in Immunocore by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 8,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Immunocore by 89.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 827 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Immunocore during the first quarter worth $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

IMCR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on Immunocore in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $79.00 target price on shares of Immunocore in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Immunocore from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Immunocore in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Immunocore in a research report on Monday, July 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.62.

Shares of IMCR opened at $58.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 4.26 and a current ratio of 4.28. Immunocore Holdings plc has a 12 month low of $38.90 and a 12 month high of $69.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $61.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.03.

Immunocore Holdings plc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The company offers KIMMTRAK for the treatment of patients with unresectable or metastatic uveal melanoma. It also developing other programs for oncology comprise tebentafusp that is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial in patients with advanced melanoma; IMC-F106C, which is in a Phase I/II dose escalation trial in patients with multiple solid tumor cancers comprising cutaneous melanoma, ovarian, non-small cell lung cancer, and endometrial; IMC-T119C for multiple solid tumor cancers; IMC-P115C for multiple solid tumor cancers; and IMC-R117C, which is for a range of tumors, including colorectal, gastro-esophageal, and pancreatic cancers.

