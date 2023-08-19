Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the life sciences company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on ILMN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Illumina from $235.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Illumina from $337.00 to $328.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Illumina from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Illumina from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Illumina from $240.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Illumina currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $236.05.

Illumina Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of ILMN traded down $2.49 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $167.22. The company had a trading volume of 996,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,489,570. Illumina has a 1-year low of $166.00 and a 1-year high of $248.87. The stock has a market cap of $26.47 billion, a PE ratio of -6.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $188.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $203.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The life sciences company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Illumina had a positive return on equity of 1.97% and a negative net margin of 93.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Illumina will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Illumina

In other news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 46,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,304,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Illumina

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Polen Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Illumina by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 5,048,402 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,020,787,000 after acquiring an additional 527,005 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Illumina by 145.8% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,869,403 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $782,393,000 after buying an additional 2,294,942 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Illumina by 18.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,473,112 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $649,525,000 after buying an additional 544,786 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Illumina by 268.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,113,230 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $427,295,000 after buying an additional 1,539,186 shares during the period. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. increased its position in Illumina by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 1,912,714 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $386,751,000 after buying an additional 351,701 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.66% of the company’s stock.

About Illumina

(Get Free Report)

Illumina, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; and whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of any size and complexity, and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

